NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The vaccine is still the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you and your friends and family are vaccinated and boosted if eligible. If you are experiencing symptoms make sure you get tested, and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. Let’s continue to use the tools and move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 24.49

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 32.52

Test Results Reported – 70,000

Total Positive – 4,786

Percent Positive – 6.74**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.87%**

Patient Hospitalization – 1,588 (+63)

Patients Newly Admitted – 241

Patients in ICU – 181 (+3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (+4)

Total Discharges – 295,158 (+181)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 10

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,394

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,658

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,203,735

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,435

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 197,404

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, April 22, 2022 Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Capital Region 33.81 34.23 36.51 Central New York 51.38 50.77 51.14 Finger Lakes 37.82 42.12 43.19 Long Island 29.70 30.63 30.30 Mid-Hudson 28.25 28.34 28.36 Mohawk Valley 46.69 46.39 46.13 New York City 27.85 26.86 26.93 North Country 30.79 31.20 31.74 Southern Tier 43.92 45.38 46.62 Western New York 40.28 42.43 44.17 Statewide 31.97 32.16 32.52

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, April 22, 2022 Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Capital Region 10.96% 11.38% 11.79% Central New York 11.97% 11.60% 11.57% Finger Lakes 13.01% 13.37% 13.72% Long Island 6.43% 6.67% 6.71% Mid-Hudson 6.07% 5.71% 5.10% Mohawk Valley 10.26% 10.32% 10.25% New York City 4.70% 4.72% 4.69% North Country 8.57% 8.59% 8.70% Southern Tier 9.78% 9.56% 9.73% Western New York 14.76% 15.21% 15.39% Statewide 6.78% 6.92% 6.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, April 22, 2022 Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Bronx 3.01% 3.23% 3.24% Kings 4.35% 4.19% 4.11% New York 5.46% 5.39% 5.30% Queens 5.05% 5.29% 5.39% Richmond 5.42% 5.91% 6.04%

Yesterday 4,786 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,105,538. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 60,876 107 Allegany 9,053 6 Broome 47,197 78 Cattaraugus 15,678 16 Cayuga 16,950 9 Chautauqua 23,817 20 Chemung 21,864 24 Chenango 9,562 14 Clinton 17,348 26 Columbia 10,330 13 Cortland 11,068 25 Delaware 8,001 6 Dutchess 65,217 45 Erie 216,136 459 Essex 5,881 9 Franklin 9,747 17 Fulton 13,008 13 Genesee 13,950 21 Greene 8,820 8 Hamilton 891 1 Herkimer 14,361 14 Jefferson 20,628 20 Lewis 6,242 2 Livingston 11,931 15 Madison 13,844 22 Monroe 157,753 279 Montgomery 12,134 12 Nassau 412,805 354 Niagara 49,028 61 NYC 2,351,769 1,547 Oneida 56,000 96 Onondaga 118,231 200 Ontario 20,810 41 Orange 108,510 89 Orleans 8,804 14 Oswego 27,903 39 Otsego 10,254 18 Putnam 24,164 23 Rensselaer 32,463 46 Rockland 93,943 56 Saratoga 47,667 110 Schenectady 33,852 61 Schoharie 5,146 3 Schuyler 3,630 4 Seneca 6,208 7 St. Lawrence 21,942 20 Steuben 20,405 25 Suffolk 433,824 310 Sullivan 18,755 19 Tioga 11,211 17 Tompkins 19,933 11 Ulster 32,645 42 Warren 14,034 24 Washington 12,331 5 Wayne 17,851 34 Westchester 257,145 210 Wyoming 8,447 13 Yates 3,541 6

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 112 74 66.1% 38 33.9% Central New York 125 76 60.8% 49 39.2% Finger Lakes 296 128 43.2% 168 56.8% Long Island 183 90 49.2% 93 50.8% Mid-Hudson 141 74 52.5% 67 47.5% Mohawk Valley 62 36 58.1% 26 41.9% New York City 418 158 37.8% 260 62.2% North Country 43 18 41.9% 25 58.1% Southern Tier 86 41 47.7% 45 52.3% Western New York 122 71 58.2% 51 41.8% Statewide 1,588 766 48.2% 822 51.8%

Yesterday, 10 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,358. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Delaware 1 Kings 3 Monroe 1 Onondaga 2 Suffolk 1

Yesterday, 1,264 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,147 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 971,840 54 Central New York 650,131 22 Finger Lakes 870,143 30 Long Island 2,203,779 182 Mid-Hudson 1,723,538 179 Mohawk Valley 327,327 20 New York City 8,091,845 691 North Country 307,391 15 Southern Tier 443,129 25 Western New York 961,115 46 Statewide 16,550,238 1,264

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 888,978 50 Central New York 601,901 21 Finger Lakes 807,904 22 Long Island 1,962,760 145 Mid-Hudson 1,513,489 101 Mohawk Valley 304,787 13 New York City 7,170,219 721 North Country 278,268 7 Southern Tier 406,321 11 Western New York 885,126 56 Statewide 14,819,753 1,147

Booster/Additional Shots: