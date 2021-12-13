NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The vaccine is the first and best line of defense we have against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holiday travel season upon us and friends and family gathering together indoors, it’s more important than ever that we stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster if you have, and make sure your loved ones do the same.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 179,704
  • Total Positive – 8,993
  • Percent Positive – 5.00%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.62%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,683 (+109)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 445
  • Patients in ICU – 736 (+43)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 399 (+11)
  • Total Discharges – 220,524 (+330)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,183
    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,990
    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 31,361,706
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,934
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 846,658
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows: 

REGIONFriday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021Sunday, December 12, 2021
Capital Region63.5861.7260.17
Central New York68.4664.9666.17
Finger Lakes67.4865.6864.86
Long Island64.2464.9068.97
Mid-Hudson45.5645.7846.90
Mohawk Valley80.8677.2176.48
New York City34.1237.0340.95
North Country69.1568.6468.09
Southern Tier81.9085.4286.79
Western New York73.2170.6467.77
Statewide51.1351.9854.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFriday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021Sunday, December 12, 2021
Capital Region6.60%6.54%6.52%
Central New York7.49%7.45%7.61%
Finger Lakes8.73%8.54%8.52%
Long Island6.34%6.49%6.66%
Mid-Hudson4.53%4.55%4.57%
Mohawk Valley8.06%7.77%7.77%
New York City2.56%2.70%2.81%
North Country7.73%7.76%7.73%
Southern Tier6.03%6.25%6.25%
Western New York9.88%9.53%9.38%
Statewide4.58%4.61%4.62%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHFriday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021Sunday, December 12, 2021
Bronx2.49%2.54%2.60%
Kings2.47%2.59%2.68%
New York1.95%2.13%2.29%
Queens3.01%3.13%3.25%
Richmond4.13%4.45%4.46%

Yesterday, 8,993 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,835,295. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 38*
Albany36,48988
Allegany6,53128
Broome30,165781
Cattaraugus10,80146
Cayuga10,40333
Chautauqua16,31975
Chemung13,81542
Chenango6,07022
Clinton8,78539
Columbia6,20311
Cortland6,51514
Delaware4,92917
Dutchess39,843124
Erie133,831389
Essex3,25810
Franklin5,94131
Fulton8,43433
Genesee9,39445
Greene5,29719
Hamilton5581
Herkimer9,08032
Jefferson12,36339
Lewis4,50517
Livingston7,82023
Madison8,05933
Monroe104,068275
Montgomery7,73520
Nassau236,6127883
Niagara31,118129
NYC1,170,3853,82423
Oneida35,4501412
Onondaga63,3962181
Ontario12,77050
Orange65,229157
Orleans6,03913
Oswego15,42173
Otsego5,97527
Putnam13,80836
Rensselaer18,86243
Rockland56,975119
Saratoga26,95579
Schenectady20,57744
Schoharie3,04820
Schuyler2,1414
Seneca3,58017
St. Lawrence14,03827
Steuben13,68435
Suffolk268,5709184
Sullivan10,35534
Tioga6,92817
Tompkins8,423462
Ulster20,20144
Warren8,02319
Washington7,42638
Wayne11,29475
Westchester152,8563501
Wyoming5,77215
Yates2,1739
Unknown1

Yesterday, 46 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Broome1
Chautauqua3
Columbia1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie4
Fulton1
Kings3
Livingston1
Madison1
Manhattan1
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Nassau2
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens2
Saratoga2
Schoharie1
Seneca1
Suffolk5
Sullivan1
Tioga2
Tompkins1
Westchester1

Yesterday, 13,211 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,728 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region811,552388
Central New York621,718191
Finger Lakes825,738360
Long Island2,039,939878
Mid-Hudson1,592,538714
Mohawk Valley312,727354
New York City7,367,9969,628
North Country290,48969
Southern Tier420,122163
Western New York908,041466
Statewide15,190,86013,211

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region735,404682
Central New York572,762272
Finger Lakes760,221533
Long Island1,814,179966
Mid-Hudson1,396,378828
Mohawk Valley288,429108
New York City6,539,5176,742
North Country260,779137
Southern Tier384,70347
Western New York827,214413
Statewide13,579,58610,728