NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.
“The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down,” Governor Hochul said. “As the two new and highly contagious variants continue to circulate, make sure you are getting tested and if you test positive please stay home and consult your doctor on available treatments. Be smart, wear your mask if you’re around vulnerable family members and think it’s necessary, and make sure the friends and family you are spending time with are vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Cases Per 100k – 21.98
- 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 29.99
- Test Results Reported – 57,556
- Total Positive – 4,296
- Percent Positive – 7.30%**
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.12%
- Patient Hospitalization – Will be reported tomorrow
- Patients Newly Admitted – Will be reported tomorrow
- Patients in ICU – Will be reported tomorrow
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – Will be reported tomorrow
- Total Discharges – Will be reported tomorrow
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,546
- Total vaccine doses administered – 38,006,331
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 10,935
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 208,550
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, April 15, 2022
|Saturday, April 16, 2022
|Sunday, April 17, 2022
|Capital Region
|27.12
|29.11
|29.49
|Central New York
|54.29
|54.07
|53.50
|Finger Lakes
|32.41
|34.12
|35.12
|Long Island
|31.97
|29.66
|29.60
|Mid-Hudson
|25.78
|25.56
|25.98
|Mohawk Valley
|43.68
|44.33
|45.30
|New York City
|26.80
|26.71
|26.54
|North Country
|26.80
|26.90
|27.69
|Southern Tier
|39.29
|40.26
|40.26
|Western New York
|29.31
|30.38
|31.85
|Statewide
|29.88
|29.82
|29.99
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, April 15, 2022
|Saturday, April 16, 2022
|Sunday, April 17, 2022
|Capital Region
|7.56%
|7.98%
|8.26%
|Central New York
|14.00%
|14.63%
|14.68%
|Finger Lakes
|10.38%
|10.89%
|11.11%
|Long Island
|5.72%
|5.41%
|5.46%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.26%
|4.32%
|4.61%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.01%
|8.39%
|8.76%
|New York City
|3.08%
|3.15%
|3.29%
|North Country
|6.79%
|7.07%
|7.41%
|Southern Tier
|8.65%
|9.17%
|9.22%
|Western New York
|11.35%
|11.95%
|12.76%
|Statewide
|4.78%
|4.90%
|5.12%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, April 15, 2022
|Saturday, April 16, 2022
|Sunday, April 17, 2022
|Bronx
|1.47%
|1.56%
|1.64%
|Kings
|2.80%
|2.91%
|3.04%
|New York
|4.70%
|4.70%
|4.85%
|Queens
|2.71%
|2.82%
|2.98%
|Richmond
|3.42%
|3.31%
|3.42%
Yesterday 4,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,061,052. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|60,066
|54
|Allegany
|8,988
|2
|Broome
|46,476
|67
|Cattaraugus
|15,552
|9
|Cayuga
|16,769
|19
|Chautauqua
|23,668
|6
|Chemung
|21,603
|10
|Chenango
|9,452
|7
|Clinton
|17,142
|33
|Columbia
|10,203
|4
|Cortland
|10,918
|9
|Delaware
|7,924
|1
|Dutchess
|64,672
|52
|Erie
|212,720
|330
|Essex
|5,819
|3
|Franklin
|9,651
|5
|Fulton
|12,905
|24
|Genesee
|13,793
|21
|Greene
|8,741
|6
|Hamilton
|885
|–
|Herkimer
|14,165
|13
|Jefferson
|20,361
|13
|Lewis
|6,208
|2
|Livingston
|11,798
|11
|Madison
|13,633
|18
|Monroe
|155,396
|231
|Montgomery
|12,045
|10
|Nassau
|409,609
|404
|Niagara
|48,513
|47
|NYC
|2,335,935
|1,505
|Oneida
|55,009
|96
|Onondaga
|116,493
|180
|Ontario
|20,452
|40
|Orange
|107,784
|60
|Orleans
|8,702
|6
|Oswego
|27,407
|49
|Otsego
|10,122
|13
|Putnam
|23,981
|26
|Rensselaer
|32,026
|26
|Rockland
|93,413
|66
|Saratoga
|47,029
|57
|Schenectady
|33,440
|36
|Schoharie
|5,090
|9
|Schuyler
|3,574
|2
|Seneca
|6,111
|7
|St. Lawrence
|21,682
|23
|Steuben
|20,194
|16
|Suffolk
|430,998
|327
|Sullivan
|18,612
|11
|Tioga
|11,014
|9
|Tompkins
|19,500
|12
|Ulster
|32,291
|29
|Warren
|13,884
|9
|Washington
|12,211
|9
|Wayne
|17,590
|16
|Westchester
|255,017
|238
|Wyoming
|8,346
|3
|Yates
|3,470
|5
Yesterday, 1,198 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,023 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|970,981
|21
|Central New York
|649,269
|36
|Finger Lakes
|869,227
|31
|Long Island
|2,200,369
|146
|Mid-Hudson
|1,720,644
|110
|Mohawk Valley
|326,956
|16
|New York City
|8,080,852
|751
|North Country
|307,007
|14
|Southern Tier
|441,891
|8
|Western New York
|960,157
|65
|Statewide
|16,527,353
|1,198
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|889,195
|21
|Central New York
|601,329
|33
|Finger Lakes
|807,161
|46
|Long Island
|1,960,545
|117
|Mid-Hudson
|1,511,433
|59
|Mohawk Valley
|304,526
|13
|New York City
|7,160,504
|644
|North Country
|278,036
|15
|Southern Tier
|405,065
|24
|Western New York
|884,207
|51
|Statewide
|14,802,001
|1,023
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|499,747
|356
|12,645
|Central New York
|338,057
|392
|10,103
|Finger Lakes
|523,611
|604
|15,092
|Long Island
|1,203,522
|862
|20,965
|Mid-Hudson
|928,378
|625
|20,299
|Mohawk Valley
|176,648
|187
|4,015
|New York City
|3,130,802
|3,827
|52,735
|North Country
|157,605
|72
|4,550
|Southern Tier
|236,840
|185
|5,528
|Western New York
|562,161
|827
|13,913
|Statewide
|7,757,371
|7,937
|159,845