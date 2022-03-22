NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We are moving forward safely through this pandemic thanks to New Yorkers getting vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said. “The booster improves your protection against new variants, and I’m calling on New Yorkers who haven’t yet — and are eligible — to sign up and get boosted as soon as you can. The booster is a critical tool to continue our progress and keep both cases and hospitalizations down.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 63,513

Total Positive – 1,497

Percent Positive – 2.36%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.78%

Patient Hospitalization – 950 (+49)

Patients Newly Admitted – 129

Patients in ICU – 162 (+3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 71

Total Discharges – 289,527 (+73)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,057

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,062

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,333,275

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,239

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,939

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, March 19, 2022 Sunday, March 20, 2022 Monday, March 21, 2022 Capital Region 8.74 8.98 8.82 Central New York 27.04 27.45 27.78 Finger Lakes 7.10 6.97 6.92 Long Island 7.86 8.01 7.68 Mid-Hudson 11.24 11.33 10.71 Mohawk Valley 11.48 10.86 10.42 New York City 11.11 11.35 9.56 North Country 17.29 17.08 16.74 Southern Tier 11.55 11.62 11.44 Western New York 7.58 7.67 7.60 Statewide 10.81 10.96 10.04

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Saturday, March 19, 2022 Sunday, March 20, 2022 Monday, March 21, 2022 Capital Region 2.59% 2.73% 2.76% Central New York 6.21% 6.39% 6.57% Finger Lakes 2.20% 2.24% 2.30% Long Island 1.89% 1.95% 1.91% Mid-Hudson 2.36% 2.40% 2.27% Mohawk Valley 2.99% 2.96% 2.92% New York City 1.41% 1.45% 1.24% North Country 3.68% 3.61% 3.54% Southern Tier 2.38% 2.41% 2.42% Western New York 1.82% 1.82% 1.78% Statewide 1.87% 1.92% 1.78%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Saturday, March 19, 2022 Sunday, March 20, 2022 Monday, March 21, 2022 Bronx 0.83% 0.84% 0.66% Kings 1.38% 1.40% 1.16% New York 2.03% 2.11% 1.87% Queens 1.17% 1.20% 1.04% Richmond 1.11% 1.19% 1.07%

Yesterday 1,497 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,943,172. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,501 19 Allegany 8,878 1 Broome 44,787 10 Cattaraugus 15,344 3 Cayuga 15,890 10 Chautauqua 23,463 6 Chemung 21,161 3 Chenango 9,224 1 Clinton 16,562 4 Columbia 9,975 1 Cortland 10,436 9 Delaware 7,627 5 Dutchess 63,593 9 Erie 207,216 69 Essex 5,571 3 Franklin 9,359 11 Fulton 12,461 5 Genesee 13,589 1 Greene 8,520 2 Hamilton 862 6 Herkimer 13,661 9 Jefferson 19,866 9 Lewis 6,123 0 Livingston 11,557 1 Madison 12,877 3 Monroe 150,278 27 Montgomery 11,776 1 Nassau 400,768 104 Niagara 47,576 22 NYC 2,288,609 640 Oneida 52,661 13 Onondaga 109,846 228 Ontario 19,701 6 Orange 105,945 16 Orleans 8,558 3 Oswego 25,461 11 Otsego 9,768 3 Putnam 23,438 1 Rensselaer 31,130 6 Rockland 91,739 21 Saratoga 45,679 18 Schenectady 32,616 3 Schoharie 4,952 0 Schuyler 3,415 0 Seneca 5,839 3 St. Lawrence 20,915 13 Steuben 19,738 3 Suffolk 424,558 46 Sullivan 18,292 6 Tioga 10,613 3 Tompkins 17,966 23 Ulster 31,355 5 Warren 13,432 3 Washington 11,972 0 Wayne 17,051 2 Westchester 248,832 66 Wyoming 8,254 1 Yates 3,336 0

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 67 44 65.7% 23 34.3% Central New York 58 37 63.8% 21 36.2% Finger Lakes 130 46 35.4% 84 64.6% Long Island 147 65 44.2% 82 55.8% Mid-Hudson 80 35 43.8% 45 56.3% Mohawk Valley 27 15 55.6% 12 44.4% New York City 305 110 36.1% 195 63.9% North Country 37 12 32.4% 25 67.6% Southern Tier 35 16 45.7% 19 54.3% Western New York 64 33 51.6% 31 48.4% Statewide 950 413 43.5% 537 56.5%

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,057. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Erie 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 1 Livingston 1 New York 1 Orange 1 Richmond 1

Yesterday, 2,801 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,635 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 967,956 128 Central New York 647,386 92 Finger Lakes 866,357 92 Long Island 2,190,473 481 Mid-Hudson 1,711,182 501 Mohawk Valley 325,896 36 New York City 8,041,093 1,142 North Country 305,550 198 Southern Tier 440,422 51 Western New York 956,966 80 Statewide 16,453,281 2,801

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 885,897 90 Central New York 599,186 111 Finger Lakes 803,772 86 Long Island 1,949,786 384 Mid-Hudson 1,501,874 318 Mohawk Valley 303,366 37 New York City 7,137,844 1,385 North Country 276,738 85 Southern Tier 403,436 42 Western New York 880,311 97 Statewide 14,742,210 2,635

Booster/Additional Shots: