NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We are moving forward safely through this pandemic thanks to New Yorkers getting vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said. “The booster improves your protection against new variants, and I’m calling on New Yorkers who haven’t yet — and are eligible — to sign up and get boosted as soon as you can. The booster is a critical tool to continue our progress and keep both cases and hospitalizations down.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 63,513
  • Total Positive – 1,497
  • Percent Positive – 2.36%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.78%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 950 (+49)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 129
  • Patients in ICU – 162 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 71
  • Total Discharges – 289,527 (+73)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,057
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,062
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,333,275
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,239
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,939
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONSaturday, March 19, 2022Sunday, March 20, 2022Monday, March 21, 2022
Capital Region8.748.988.82
Central New York27.0427.4527.78
Finger Lakes7.106.976.92
Long Island7.868.017.68
Mid-Hudson11.2411.3310.71
Mohawk Valley11.4810.8610.42
New York City11.1111.359.56
North Country17.2917.0816.74
Southern Tier11.5511.6211.44
Western New York7.587.677.60
Statewide10.8110.9610.04

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSaturday, March 19, 2022Sunday, March 20, 2022Monday, March 21, 2022
Capital Region2.59%2.73%2.76%
Central New York6.21%6.39%6.57%
Finger Lakes2.20%2.24%2.30%
Long Island1.89%1.95%1.91%
Mid-Hudson2.36%2.40%2.27%
Mohawk Valley2.99%2.96%2.92%
New York City1.41%1.45%1.24%
North Country3.68%3.61%3.54%
Southern Tier2.38%2.41%2.42%
Western New York1.82%1.82%1.78%
Statewide1.87%1.92%1.78%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHSaturday, March 19, 2022Sunday, March 20, 2022Monday, March 21, 2022
Bronx0.83%0.84%0.66%
Kings1.38%1.40%1.16%
New York2.03%2.11%1.87%
Queens1.17%1.20%1.04%
Richmond1.11%1.19%1.07%

Yesterday 1,497 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,943,172. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,50119
Allegany8,8781
Broome44,78710
Cattaraugus15,3443
Cayuga15,89010
Chautauqua23,4636
Chemung21,1613
Chenango9,2241
Clinton16,5624
Columbia9,9751
Cortland10,4369
Delaware7,6275
Dutchess63,5939
Erie207,21669
Essex5,5713
Franklin9,35911
Fulton12,4615
Genesee13,5891
Greene8,5202
Hamilton8626
Herkimer13,6619
Jefferson19,8669
Lewis6,1230
Livingston11,5571
Madison12,8773
Monroe150,27827
Montgomery11,7761
Nassau400,768104
Niagara47,57622
NYC2,288,609640
Oneida52,66113
Onondaga109,846228
Ontario19,7016
Orange105,94516
Orleans8,5583
Oswego25,46111
Otsego9,7683
Putnam23,4381
Rensselaer31,1306
Rockland91,73921
Saratoga45,67918
Schenectady32,6163
Schoharie4,9520
Schuyler3,4150
Seneca5,8393
St. Lawrence20,91513
Steuben19,7383
Suffolk424,55846
Sullivan18,2926
Tioga10,6133
Tompkins17,96623
Ulster31,3555
Warren13,4323
Washington11,9720
Wayne17,0512
Westchester248,83266
Wyoming8,2541
Yates3,3360

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region674465.7%2334.3%
Central New York583763.8%2136.2%
Finger Lakes1304635.4%8464.6%
Long Island1476544.2%8255.8%
Mid-Hudson803543.8%4556.3%
Mohawk Valley271555.6%1244.4%
New York City30511036.1%19563.9%
North Country371232.4%2567.6%
Southern Tier351645.7%1954.3%
Western New York643351.6%3148.4%
Statewide95041343.5%53756.5%

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,057. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Erie1
Jefferson1
Kings1
Livingston1
New York1
Orange1
Richmond1

Yesterday, 2,801 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,635 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region967,956128
Central New York647,38692
Finger Lakes866,35792
Long Island2,190,473481
Mid-Hudson1,711,182501
Mohawk Valley325,89636
New York City8,041,0931,142
North Country305,550198
Southern Tier440,42251
Western New York956,96680
Statewide16,453,2812,801

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region885,89790
Central New York599,186111
Finger Lakes803,77286
Long Island1,949,786384
Mid-Hudson1,501,874318
Mohawk Valley303,36637
New York City7,137,8441,385
North Country276,73885
Southern Tier403,43642
Western New York880,31197
Statewide14,742,2102,635

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region462,3742521,817
Central New York309,3804831,671
Finger Lakes482,6122051,773
Long Island1,133,5481,0016,906
Mid-Hudson865,0826515,193
Mohawk Valley165,05581789
New York City2,964,5192,43223,638
North Country146,04195740
Southern Tier220,5531301,100
Western New York525,5092702,144
Statewide7,274,6735,60045,771