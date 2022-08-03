Emergency services departments in New York State are getting some help in the form of grant funding announced by Governor Kathy Hochul. Each county in New York received part of the $100 million grant for EMS departments approved by Governor Hochul, with the Clinton, Essex, and Franklin County Departments all receiving just over $1 million each.

There are two separate grants being awarded by the state, the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant, and the Public Safety Answering Points Grant. Eric Day, the EMS Director for Clinton County shared how his department will be utilizing the money.

“The SIC Grant will primarily be used to make payments on a lease for a radio system that the county purchased a couple of years ago, purchased and installed, which is used county wide,” said Day. “As I said police, fire, EMS, but also by a number of county agencies, the PCAP funding will be for maintenance contracts with vendors that provide our 911 computer systems that we use to answer the telephone and dispatch.”

Day says the radio system upgrade was necessary as the system they were using before was outdated and could no longer be repaired. “The radio system that we’re paying for with these grants funds replaced a system that was 25 years old. At 25 years old, it was getting difficult to get parts to maintain it and keep it operational.”

The second grant will pay for the required contracts with the original vendors to keep the dispatch and 911 system operational.

Max Thwaits, Director of the Essex County EMS says they will be using the grant money a little differently. “We have a project going on right now to put a backup generator at one of our tower sites. We’ve had tower sites go down, our microwave system has a loop, and if one site goes down it can function without that site, but if two sites go down that’s bad.”

The backup generator would prevent more than one site from going down, which will keep the radio system functional at all times.

The grant is partially funded by the 911 surcharge on people’s cell phone bills that the state collects, so they can give that money back to the EMS departments when they need it.