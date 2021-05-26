Group walking to end human trafficking will come through Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- City of Albany officials and community leaders will be welcoming a group walking 902 miles to end human trafficking.

The FreeThem Walk that began on May 3 in Lynchburg, Virginia, will make its way into Albany on May 28.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins, Councilman Jahmel Robinson, Councilman Kelly Kimbrough will welcome the group along with humanitarian Kelly Galloway at the Stephen and Harriet Myers Residence, 194 Livingston Avenue in Albany at 10 a.m. May 28.

The FreeThem Walk follows the Underground Railroad, calling attention to human trafficking as modern-day slavery.

We recognize that human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and there are many victims in the United States. To help stop human trafficking, we educate others about the crime and inform them how to identify and help victims. The FreeTHEM Walk is made of a group of abolitionists who will spread awareness to light a path toward freedom for enslaved people today. With help from supporters like you, we believe we can abolish human trafficking in our lifetime. From The FreeThem Walk website

By the time the group gets to Albany they will have walked 637 miles. The route goes through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New York City, Albany, and Rochester before ending in Buffalo on June 19.