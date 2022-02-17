Governor Kathy Hochul has extended her emergency powers until mid-March. Meanwhile, positive COVID cases and hospitalizations are going down.

Governor Hochul has also issued a mandate for healthcare workers with a deadline coming up next week. Covered employees are required to get their booster shots by Feb. 21. Though 65 percent of ECMC’s workers have complied so far, but there are those who have more time.

“May not be eligible for 90 days after their infection with the Omicron variant of COVID,” said Dr. Sam Cloud of ECMC. “Then, lastly, there are employees who would have received monoclonal antibodies with the COVID infection and they are not to receive their booster for three months after that.”

Dr. Cloud is the attending Emergency Department physician at ECMC. He told News 4 their deadlines for booster shots are staggered for a number of reasons. State Health Department figures show most other Western New York hospitals are at less than 50 percent boosted, as of last week, except for Kaleida Health. A spokesman told News 4 that 80 percent of their covered employees have gotten their boosters.

Figures also show statewide COVID-19 cases are down, but hospitalizations are up, although Dr. Cloud says it is not due to COVID.

“Hospitalizations for congestive heart failure, and super high blood sugar, and traumas, and things like that, started trending upwards as COVID peak started going down,” he said.

ECMC is now planning to resume elective surgery.

“Because we realize that while we use the term ‘elective surgery,’ for the patients these don’t seem very elective,” Cloud added. “Nobody takes having surgery lightly and they would only do so if it is a major quality of life issue.”

This afternoon, News 4 learned the Healthcare Association of New York State is calling on Governor Hochul to give the booster mandate another 90 days before enforcing it. The group contends there is just too much going on, including the pandemic, to get everyone boosted on time.