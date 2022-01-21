Governor Kathy Hochul has awarded more than $3.7 million to support and expand prevention services across New York that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“Like many New Yorkers, my family has been affected by addiction,” said Governor Hochul. “Expanding support services for those dealing with addiction is as vital as ever as we battle the opioid crisis. We will continue to work with local partners to boost preventative measures and treatment to help set New Yorkers on the path to recovery.”

The pandemic made it difficult for providers to offer in-person services, and the switch to online remote services created difficulties for reaching individuals and communities in need. The funding can be used to create new services, support the continuation of existing services, and update programs, IT systems and videoconferencing platforms.

The following recipients in the North Country and funds awarded are as follows:

Champlain Valley Family Center for Drug Treatment and Youth Services, Inc.: $60,526

Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Essex County, Inc.: $32,712

Citizen Advocates, Inc. d/b/a North Star Industries: $67,400

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County, Inc. d/b/a Pivot: $34,897

Mountain View Prevention Services, Inc.: $44,162

Seaway Valley Council for Alcohol/Substance Abuse Prevention, Inc.: $69,894

Funding has also been awarded to services provided in the other 9 regions across New York.