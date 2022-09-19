ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A month and a half out from Election Day, New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that she will be debating Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

Previous to this announcement, Hochul had not signed on to debate anywhere. When asked if she would be agreeing to debate Zeldin, she said she will be releasing her fall schedule in “the next couple days.”

“That will be all clarified by the end of this week,” she said. “We will have our full schedule of debate, forums, events we’re going to be doing.”

When asked if this is a confirmation of her willingness to debate, Hochul said that she was always willing to go toe to toe with her opponent.

“I’ve said all along I will [debate Zeldin],” Hochul said. “I’ve said that the first time I was asked, months ago. That’s never been in question.”