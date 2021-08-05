Hochul next in line of succession should Cuomo step down, be impeached

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As second-in-command, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would be New York’s next Governor if Andrew Cuomo resigns or is impeached.

Hochul has held her current position for the past six years, tackling several issues – most notably, campaigning to stop sexual assault on college campuses.

Political analyst and former Erie County Democratic Chairman Len Lenihan told News 4 it could be a matter of weeks before Hochul inherits the role of New York State’s leader. Lenihan worked closely with Hochul throughout her political career in Western New York.

“[Hochul] has the right mindset. She doesn’t have a big ego, she’s humble, she’s kind, she’s compassionate but tough – there’s no doubt she’s tough. You have to be to do what she’s done in her career,” Lenihan.

Prior to serving as Lieutenant Governor, the Buffalo native was Erie County Clerk and Congresswoman, representing the 26 congressional district.

“I know she could easily step into the role of Governor,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “I think it’s fair to say if that did happen, we certainly would have a friend in Albany.”

Hochul released a statement following the Attorney General’s report. In it, she called the Governor’s behavior repulsive and unlawful and added that under the state’s constitution, the Assembly will now decide the next steps.

Hochul would not comment further, saying it would be inappropriate since, as Lieutenant Governor, she would be next in the line of succession.