NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is one step closer to keeping her job after a win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

She’ll go on to face off against the Republican candidate during the general election in November. With New York one of the bluest states in the country — Democrats have more than twice as many registered voters as Republicans — she has a good chance of winning in November. Democrats have held the governor’s mansion for 15 years in New York.

Hochul took over as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. She faced challenges in the primary by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate congressman from Long Island.

Under Hochul’s leadership, New York has implemented a number of new restrictions on guns. She previously told PIX11 News she’s been “laser-focused” on guns.

Hochul is the first woman to serve as governor in New York. With her primary win, she could become the first woman elected to a gubernatorial role in New York.