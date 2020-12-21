Hollywood is Back: Local Funeral Home Owners revamp small Movie Theater

The Hollywood theater has stood the test of time in Ausable forks now it is up to two funeral home owners to revitalize the ones loved family attraction

Jarod and Chris Heidrick have owned the Zaumetzer Funeral Home since moving to the area a year ago. Jarod says leaving their life behind in Colorado had to do with their former jobs.

“And we both had a really bad day at work one day, and we said, it’s time, and so we started looking at funeral homes, we looked at one in Colorado, one in New Hampshire, and ultimately here.”

The pair took over operations of the already existing funeral home in the town, Jarod tells me that as a funeral home owner it’s crucial that they get involved in the community they work and live in.

“What we do is something that I believe is very sacred, so if you’re not involved with the community, it’s not going to work out, so that was our main priority to do whatever we could do.”

But the Funeral business team, they never knew that their involvement with the Town of Ausable Forks would be a movie theater.

“We were getting a haircut down at Dee’s downtown and we walked out and there’s the theater, and they said you know that’s for sale, and we looked at each other and that’s what it was.”

After purchasing the Hollywood theater on the main strip of the town, the community took notice and thanks to social media have shared their interest in becoming involved. Chris Heidrick mentions the only problem with the building has to do with one important detail – especially in the winter.

“There’s no heat so obviously we’re focussing primarily on the heat and getting the HVAC kind of established.

The Hollywood Theater has no opening date set up yet due to COVID.