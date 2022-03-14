Plattsburgh, NY — Seven individuals have been apprehended in a failed smuggling case on Sunday, March 6. On that day, Border Patrol agents were informed by Swanton Sector’s Communication Center of five individuals suspected of illegally entering the U.S. near Champlain, New York. Agents were unable to catch up to the vehicle the individuals were in and requested assistance from the New York State Police.

NY State Police located and tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle went off the roadway and stopped near exit 38 on Interstate-87 in Plattsburgh. Five individuals fled on foot; four were quickly apprehended by troopers and the fifth was apprehended shortly after with assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and a Border Patrol K-9 Team.

The individuals that tried to flee ranged from ages 24 to 38, four of whom were citizens of Guatemala and the fifth was from Mexico. Since they had entered the country illegally, they were transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing and expelled back to Canada.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, citizens of Honduras, were charged with Alien Smuggling, a felony that carries a fine and up to 5 years in prison per violation. The driver was also charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle 3rd degree and the passenger was charged for criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree.

“Yet another great example of law enforcement cooperation,” said Champlain Station’s Patrol Agent in Charge Chris Buskey. “Partnerships and information sharing play a critical role in border security as well as the safety of our communities.”