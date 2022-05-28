Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) — Shoppers at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads were asked to leave after an incident caused concern, Saturday afternoon.

According to state police, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for a possible report of an active shooter.

Troopers later determined that there were no reports of shots fired or any victims and that there is no credible threat at this time.

A mall representative told our reporter at the scene that police asked the stores to close and asked customers to leave.

One mall store owner said security noted something suspicious and alerted police. Mall customers were seen leaving in a very orderly fashion and the mall representative said management would issue a statement later.

This is currently a developing story, 18 News will update it as more information becomes available to us.