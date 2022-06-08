(WSYR-TV) — It has been quite a whirlwind for the state of New York and its current Lieutenant Governor, Antonio Delgado. He was a congressman less than a month ago and now he is the second in command behind Governor Kathy Hochul.

This month, he is a candidate in the primaries to try and win the job this November’s general election. Lt. Gov. Delgado joined NewsChannel 9 Wednesday to discuss his rise to office and the journey in front of him this election season.

