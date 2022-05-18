BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills QB Josh Allen was among numerous Buffalo sports stars who visited the scene of the Buffalo mass shooting memorial Wednesday.
Players from the Bills, Sabres and Bandits were on scene, News 4’s Jeff Preval reports. “Choose love,” Allen’s shirt read.
Earlier Wednesday, the Bills Foundation announced a $200,000 donation to support local response efforts, along with a matching $200,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.
Bills GM Brandon Beane, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were among other players spotted in photographs and videos from the scene, as well as Kyle Okposo from the Sabres.
Latest news on the mass shooting
- The 11 best Uncommon Goods DIY food kits
- Best food steamer
- Our matcha expert shares tips and tricks for cooking with the versatile ingredient
- Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available
- Feel like you’re the only person who likes fruit cake? These 5 can be delivered to your door in days
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.