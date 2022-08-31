SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie County Court judge has rejected a plea deal for Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people. Hussain was set to get five years probation in the plea deal, but the judge wants 1.3 to 4 years in prison instead.

The defense decided to vacate the plea. A new court date has been set for September 14 to discuss the trial date. The judge has ordered a GPS monitor device for Hassain in the meantime.

Five victim impact statements were read in court after the plea was vacated. Hussain reportedly said nothing in regard to the statements.

In September 2021, Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide. He was initially sentenced to two years of interim probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

After completing the two years of interim probation, Hussain was supposed to be formally sentenced to five years probation, which the judge rejected on Wednesday. Hussain is also prohibited from owning, operating, or working for any commercial transportation business.