NEW YORK (AP) — Stunted by the rain Sunday night, Aaron Judge is taking his record chase on the road.

Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League mark, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of heavy showers.

The big slugger went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge to Toronto still in pursuit of Maris.

But the four-time All-Star insisted he wasn’t disappointed that he was unable to hit No. 61 on New York’s 6-0 homestand.

“You can’t think along those lines,” Judge said. “It’s not our last home game, so I’m not worried about it.”

New York has won seven straight and can clinch the AL East title with a victory Monday night over the Blue Jays.

Judge expects his parents will follow him to Toronto and be in attendance again.

“Oh, yeah. I hope so. They’re retired. They’ve got nothing to do. So they better be there,” he said.

The delay left fans at Yankee Stadium with a difficult decision: wait out a big storm holding out hope of seeing a historic moment, or head home before the hour got too late.

Many in the sellout crowd of 46,707 stuck around, but there was little audible reaction when the announcement came that the game was called.

Most fans had left their seats for dry cover on concourses and under overhangs. Some booed when umpires called for the tarp at 9:15 p.m., but torrential rain was soon pouring in the ballpark. Loud thunder and lightning flashes accompanied a heavy storm that lasted past 11 p.m.

“I was hoping the game would continue, but I was happy we were able to see him and hopefully he gets it done next homestand,” said Joe Kelly, a fan from Queens.

Judge has gone five games without a home run. Since connecting for No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh to spark a ninth-inning comeback, he is 4 for 15 with three doubles, six walks and six strikeouts.

The closest he’s come to matching Maris’ 1961 mark was a 404-foot drive caught right in front of the center field fence Thursday.

The Yankees play a three-game series in Toronto beginning Monday, then return home for three games against Baltimore next weekend before wrapping up the regular season at Texas.