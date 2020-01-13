Keeseville residents say they dodged a bullet from winter storm

The banks of the AuSable River in Keeseville were covered in ice and slush Sunday, but some people in town said they were expecting worse.

“Well, I remember the storm of 1998, when I lived in Port Kent, and we were stick in the house without power for two and a half weeks,” Donna Abair said. “That’s what we were gearing up for around here.”

“Honestly, I just got out, so I let all the ice go by, the trucks come by — let them sand (and) do what they have to do,” Tom Nowicki said.

The ice totals weren’t as high as the infamous 1998 storm, but that doesn’t mean weather woes in the North Country have vanished. “We’re more worried about the power going out, but we have a generator, so I’m all set,” Abair said. “I’m watching all the ice and snow coming through the AuSable River.”

While water wasn’t flowing through Keeseville, optimism was. “It’s awesome; it’s really cool,” Nowicki said. “I came by here, I was just looking over as I drove by and said, ‘it’s just spectacular’. I love the mist, just the strength, the pounding of the waves.”

“I’m a photographer, so I just think it’s beautiful; I love it,” Abair said. “I expected it to be a lot bigger event than it is. Still slippery, but it’s just beautiful, actually.”