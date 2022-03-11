LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This summer, the Lake George Music Festival is bringing classical music entertainment to the village again. On Friday, the schedule for the 2022 music festival was released.

The 2022 festival runs from Aug. 10-18. Since last year, the show has been run at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center as a central location. Dozens of classical musicians come from around the country – and the world, when feasible – to play by the lake.

All events take place at the Carriage House unless listed otherwise. This year’s schedule includes:

Aug. 10 7:30 p.m. Shepard Park Amphitheater Full orchestral program

Aug. 11 7:30 p.m. Chamber music feat. Robert Schumann, piano quintet

Aug. 12 7:30 p.m. Chamber music feat. Beethoven, string quartet No. 14

Aug. 13 7:30 p.m. Chamber music feat. Franz Schubert, Octet in F Major

Aug. 14 1 p.m. “Piano Mania” pianist performances, including solo, 4-hand, 6-hand and 8-hand performances



Aug. 15 7:30 p.m. Chamber music feat. Johannes Frahms, piano quintet

Aug. 16 7:30 p.m. Mozart, quintet in E-flat major

Aug. 17 Chamber music feat. Tchaikovsky Souvenir de Florence

Aug. 18 1 p.m. “The Rhythym Method” performs new compositions by students at Lake George Music Festival Composer’s Institute 7:30 p.m. Final concert featuring Bela Bartok, Romanian folk dance, Sergi Rachmaninoff, and the premiere of Pascal Le Boeuf’s new double concerto.



“We are delighted to present another summer of music on Lake George,” said festival director Alex Lombard. “Bring your family and friends for unforgettable, musical summer evenings. We are thrilled to invite everyone in our community and Lake George visitors for unparalleled concert experiences in the natural beauty of Lake George, our summer home, and to Fort William Henry’s Carriage House on the southern shores of the lake for beloved repertoire in an intimate setting.”

The Lake George Music Festival has brought classical musicians to the gateway of the Adirondacks since 2011. Hosts are currently being sought for this year’s crop of visiting musicians.