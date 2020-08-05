Lake George traffic stop nets 100 pounds of marijuana, two arrests

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested two men on Monday after troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop.

Martin Via, 60, of Hogansburg and Cody Lazore, 22, also from Hogansburg, were arrested after they were stopped in separate vehicles on I-87 in Lake George Monday night.

State police say they stopped the two vehicles for a series of traffic violations. When a trooper approached Via’s car, they reportedly smelled marijuana coming from inside. A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 100 pounds of marijuana, police said, which was reportedly shrink wrapped and hidden in multiple duffle bags in the trunk of his car.

Police say Lazore attempted to flee the scene after being stopped. Troopers reportedly pursued Lazore south on I-87 until he pulled into Exit 19 and came to a stop. A search of his car found a quantity of concentrated cannabis, police said.

Police say their investigation determined that both men had been traveling together.

Via was charged with criminal possession of marijuana and conspiracy, both felonies. Lazore was charged with felony conspiracy and possession, as well as resisting arrest, fleeing an officer and reckless endangerment.

Both men were taken into custody and arraigned in Warren County and are due in Lake George Town Court at a later date.