Lake Placid – A 10 hour outage will begin on Tuesday night and power won’t come back until Wednesday morning. The planned outage is part of an upgrade to the city’s power grid as the National Grid wants to replace the wooden poles that run from Malone to Lake Placid with steel ones.

Malone is Lake Placid’s only power source, which is why it will affect all Lake Placid, municipal electric customers.

According to Kimball Daby, Superintendent of Electric for Lake Placid, it was possible to replace the poles without having an outage, but it made more sense to have the outage to allow the most efficient work possible.

The outage will inevitably impact residents. “Being in graduate school online I kind of would like to have the internet tonight for assignments and such, but it is what it is and I’m glad I know about it,” shared Julia Herman, a local resident.

“I believe one thing our customers should realize is all Lake Placid customers are going to benefit from this work for the next 40 years,” said Daby. “Any scheduled outage will more than likely prevent an unscheduled outage.”

Daby says about three years ago, damage to one pole knocked out power for 19 hours, which is why she thinks the short-term inconvenience will bring long-term benefits.

The outage starts at 9 pm and runs through 7 am.