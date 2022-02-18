WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood watch for Lake Ontario.

According to the NWS, a lakeshore flood watch means that conditions favorable for lakeshore flooding are expected to develop.

This is in anticipation of high lake levels and significant wave action along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors and other low lying areas along the shoreline.

A wind advisory will also take effect at 7 a.m. Southwest winds will average 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust up to 50 miles per hour in Jefferson County throughout the day on Saturday,

Residents on or near the shore of Lake Ontario in Jefferson and Oswego counties should begin taking action to protect their property.