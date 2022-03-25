Supporters of the Ukrainian people held a rally inside the New York State Capitol in Albany.

A lawmaker who says he doesn’t have many people of Ukrainian descent in his district attended because he said he’s concerned Russian president Vladimir Putin won’t limit his ambitions to the neighbor he’s invaded.

“The thing is, Ukraine is a legitimate democracy,” said Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson. “They have elections — people win and people lose. Some places say they have elections but really don’t. It’s important that we stand up for Ukraine, stand up for democracy, because if we don’t do that, Putin won’t be satisfied and it’s only a matter of time before he expands to the rest of Europe.”

New York state officials are taking other steps to support Ukraine, including launching a website with resources to help displaced Ukrainians.