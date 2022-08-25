ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Everyone seems to be rushing to get their share in student loan forgiveness funds, but it’s slow going to get access.

We did a test in the NEWS10 newsroom. Some folks got to the login page in two minutes, while others were still drumming their fingers after 20, then an hour or more.

Meanwhile, Republicans have wasted no time challenging both the loan forgiveness and repayment pause. North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik is co-author of a new bill – the Responsible Education Assistance through Loan (REAL) Reforms Act – that claims President Biden’s initiative is “unlawful abuse” and “without the authorization of Congress.”

Leslie Silva, an education law expert and partner at Tully Rinckey, and says it’s not new for the federal government to forgive borrowers, like the Administrator of Small Businesses or the Department of Agriculture have in years past.

“That’s not really how this works,” Silva says. “If Congress does not like the federal laws that the president is using to do this, then they certainly have the authority to go try and change those laws, but the laws as they stand now do give him and the Department of Education, the Secretary of Education, the ability to do this.”

Stefanik also claims Biden’s program doesn’t hold schools accountable for the massive debt they saddle on students by limiting loan amounts or interest rates: “This massive student loan bailout does nothing to rein in the cost of higher education or hold colleges accountable for saddling students with huge debt for degrees with little value in the workforce.”

However, here again Silva says this is not a question for the federal government.

“A private college is private like any business,” she said. “The federal government doesn’t have a lot of room there to interfere, unless it could be proven the school was charging in a way they should not or using federal funds they received improperly.”

“For a state school system, that’s the state’s own interest. States have sovereign interests, so like with SUNY, with the New York Department of Education, they can make those terms for the SUNY schools, but that’s only within each state,” Silva goes on to say.