New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the 2022 Governor’s race.

In a tweet, James said there were a number of important investigations” underway and that she will seek reelection as attorney general to see them through.

“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” she said.

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general.



There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.



I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. — Tish James (@TishJames) December 9, 2021

James entered the race in October and was considered a formidable candidate for the Democratic nomination. Just months earlier she issued a damning report that drove Andrew Cuomo from office in a sexual harassment scandal.

Earlier this week, a Siena poll showed Gov. Kathy Holchul leading James among potential voters by a 38% to 18% margin. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are also candidates.

James was best known nationally for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump. Since she became attorney general in 2019, her office has investigated Trump’s business affairs and sued the Republican’s administration dozens of times over federal policies on immigration, the environment and other matters.

James also filed a lawsuit accusing the National Rifle Association’s leaders of financial mismanagement, the latest in a string of regulatory actions that have delighted liberals but drawn complaints from Republicans that she has unfairly used her office to target political opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.