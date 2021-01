NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Over 40 state lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging the Department of Health to repeal the Medicaid drug carve-out. The state’s plan to “carve-out” Medicaid prescription drugs will devastate 340B drug discount program providers.

The 340B program allows safety net providers to purchase discounted drugs and use the savings to provide essential services, like housing aid and food assistance, for low-income New Yorkers. Albany’s plan is scheduled to take effect on April 1.