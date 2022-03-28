ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Increasingly electric vehicle (EV) chargers are being put in across New York with the hope of making it more convenient for EV owners to move across the state freely. There has also been a push from President Joe Biden’s administration to get more EVs on the road, with a goal that half of all new cars bought by 2030 will be electric.

It’s a hefty goal for New York. Honda’s with a suburban (SBN) body type (station wagons, SUVs, including hearses, and ambulances) are the number one most registered vehicle in the state with 629,449 registrations as of March 1, 2022. In comparison, there are 36,767 Tesla’s registered in the state (21,094 four-door sedans and 15,673 SBNs), according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles DMV website.

This means there are 17 times more Honda SBNs registered in New York than there are Tesla four-door sedans or SBNs alone. The total number of vehicles registered to the top 10 makes and body types is 4,839,394, or approximately 132% more vehicles than all the Teslas in both categories.

The number of Tesla four-door sedans and SBNs registered puts them at 77 and 93 for most registered car make/body styles in the state, respectively. See the top 10 most registered cars in New York below as well as both Tesla body types.

Make Body type Vehicles registered in New York 1 Honda Suburban 629,449 2 Toyota Suburban 598,507 3 Jeep Suburban 596,443 4 Toyota Four-door sedan 530,970 5 Honda Four-door sedan 476,615 6 Chevrolet Suburban 446,849 7 Ford Suburban 443,529 8 Subaru Suburban 406,897 9 Chevrolet Pick-up 356,388 10 Nissan Suburban 353,747 77 Tesla Four-door sedan 21,094 93 Tesla Suburban 15,673 Source: DMV

To get more EVs on the road, car manufacturers will have to step up to make them affordable. The price of a short-range (267 miles) Tesla Model 3 starts at $48,190, a long-range (353) Model 3 starts at $55,690, according to MotorTrend.

A 2022 Honda CR-V costs about half the price of a Tesla Model 3, with a starting MSRP of $26,400, according to Honda’s website. The MSRP on a Honda CR-V Hybrid is $31,610.

Honda is expected to release a line of EVs between 2022 and 2024. Other manufacturers are also expected to put EVs on the market in the next couple of years, including Chevrolet which is set to release an electric Blazer and Silverado in 2023. Chrysler, Ford, GMC, Kia, and Subaru also have EV models coming out between 2022-2024, according to CarandDriver.com.