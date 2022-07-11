LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A film directed and co-written by Louis C.K. and filmed at Lake George is now in theaters.

Theaters in the North Country and Capital Region will be screening “Fourth of July” at 7 pm Tuesday. Screenings are set at two Regal Cinemas theaters – one at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, and the other in Clifton Park.

“Fourth of July” follows a recovering alcoholic with a jazz piano career, who joins his family on a vacation weekend at Lake George and confronts painful truths and conflicts with family. The film stars Joe List, Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh, Tara Pacheco, Robert Kelly, Nick Di Paolo, Chris Walsh and Louis C.K.

“Louis C.K.’s Fourth of July is an engaging film, that can be enjoyed as a light summer movie with some real heart and big laughs, or as something deeper with a message. The exceptional performances, universal themes and terrific writing all position Fourth of July as one of the best movies of the summer and definitely worth the drive to see one of the screenings around the country,” a press release quotes from the podcast “Interrobang.”

Louis C.K.’s career in directing has run alongside his comedy and acting. In 1984, he debuted as the director and writer of the short film “Trash Day.”