The Adirondack Regional Airport has received a grant that will lead to upgrades to its terminal, like improved layout and signage, more natural light with bigger windows, and better airflow with upgrades to the HVAC system.

The grant is a total of $8.5 million, part of 9 total grants the state gave to airports as part of the application process this year.

Corey Hurwitch, Airport Manager talked about some of the benefits that travelers can expect with the new terminal. “It’s unused space. We have a seating area over here that’s a little bit confined, we have an old elevator, so we’d like to get everything on to one level. We’d like to do away with some of the long corridors like the one that leads down to the ticket counter, and really have more open floor space.”

Hurwitch says it is a big undertaking with a short timeline of just two years, but the airport will do its best to remain operational during the construction and not let it affect passengers.

“We don’t want to close down, we consider ourselves as an asset to the community, and we want to maintain that asset,” said Hurwitch. “There may be temporary closures but we’re going to work as much as possible to minimize or eliminate any of those closed periods.”

Cape Air runs flights from Saranac Lake to Boston and New York City and says it looks forward to operating out of the new terminal for many years to come.

As part of the renovations, the Cavu Cafe located inside the airport will be moved and expanded.

“We’re super excited, there’s a lot of improvement I think,” said Clair Bovee, owner of Cavu Cafe. “We’ve been working with this awesome but tiny spot for a long time so the kitchen is super limiting and I think we’re really excited to be able to offer some more things to our customers that we haven’t been able to do because of the size.”

The cafe can serve around 35 people right now but will be expanded so more travelers and locals can sit at one time and not have to wait in the lobby to be seated.

The grant was part of three grants the airport applied for, the other two not granted would have been toward placing a canopy on the outside of the building for travelers, heated sidewalks, and improvements to the parking lot.

Hurwitch says traveling through the Adirondack Regional Airport will be a much more enjoyable experience not just for travelers, but for staff and locals who may be coming to enjoy the restaurant.