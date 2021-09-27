Malone man arrested for threatening staff at Alice Hyde Medical Center

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 23-year-old Malone man has been arrested after threatening staff at Alice Hyde Medical Center in July.

New York State Police arrested Kyle Crump on Saturday 25 following an investigation that found he had contacted the emergency room repeatedly and made threats to harm staff. Crump faces charges of second-degree aggravated harassment.

Crump was also wanted on a warrant in Essex County for failing to appear following his arrest on January 24, 2020, for driving while intoxicated and other charges related to crash on State Route 3 in Bloomingdale.

Crump was additionally wanted on a third warrant from the Westville Town Court for failing to appear in court following an arrest for drug possession on May 27, 2020.

Additionally, while Crump was being transported by New York State Police to the Essex County Jail, he broke the inside passenger side door handle of the car. He was additionally charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and issued an appearance ticket.

Crump was then transported to Essex County Jail without any further incident.