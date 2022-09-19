MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) — A man accused of swinging an ax around in a New York City McDonald’s was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment, court officials said Sunday.

Michael Palacios allegedly got into a fight with three men in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday, police said. He is accused of pulling an ax out during the fight. No injuries were reported.

Palacios allegedly struck two tables and two pieces of glass with the ax, according to the criminal complaint. The tables and glass broke and shattered. Video of the fight has been viewed more than 24 million times on Twitter. The video also shows Palacios being repeatedly punched.

“Bro, please, back up,” someone in the video said when the ax was pulled out.

Police took Palacios into custody. They also found a knife in his backpack, officials said. He was charged with one count of criminal mischief and a count of criminal possession of a weapon.