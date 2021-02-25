Man arrested after punching New York state trooper in head

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 24-year-old Cobleskill man has been arrested after allegedly punching a state trooper in the head. State Police say the trooper was interviewing several parties involved in an altercation, including a 16-year-old, when Jordan J. Davenport approached and began fighting the minor.

The trooper was struck when he attempted to seperate the two.

Officers say the incident happened when the trooper was assisting local law enforcement following reports of a mass brawl in the village.

Davenport has been charged with:

Second degree assault

Endangering the welfare of a minor

Davenport was taken into custody and processed at State Police Cobleskill. He was arraigned in Cobleskill Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail on $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.