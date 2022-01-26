ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man charged in the attack on a Rochester police officer more than two years, rejected a plea deal Wednesday and will face trial.

Keith Williams is charged in the attack on Officer Denny Wright back in October 2019 on Peck Street in Rochester.

During the attack, Officer Wright suffered severe injuries which caused him to lose his sight. He underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 WROC (@News_8) October 25, 2019

Williams is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer and was held without bail.

In court Wednesday, Williams rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 25 years. If convicted in trial, he faces 40 years to life.

Williams was deemed competent to stand trial in August 2020 after a judge heard evidence from doctors and psychiatrists.

There was a large showing of support from fellow officers in court Wednesday, including an appearance from Wright himself.

Denny is here as well pic.twitter.com/Hl3aG1M32d — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 26, 2022

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom.

Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.

The @RochesterNYPD officer with the white hair – he's the one stabbed last week. 2 years ago Denny nominated his wife, Sonia, an RCSD teacher, for a Golden Apple. Sonia snuck me this video of Denny and other officers dancing with her students. Folks, this man is a saint. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1LRiQXtfA2 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 7, 2019

In an interview with News 8’s Adam Chodak in early 2020, Officer Wright spoke about the challenges of overcoming the injuries and what’s next for himself and his family.

“I’ve been doing exceptional considering the circumstance that I’m currently in, it’s a big learning curve to all-of-the-sudden-loss of eyesight, but it is a doable situation and I’m moving forward and learning every day,” Wright said during the interview last month.