LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was airlifted to a hospital after he was trampled by cows in LeRoy Monday morning, police say.

Authorities say LeRoy police, fire, and EMS responded to Oatka Trail Road around 9 a.m. for the report of an adult male who was trampled by a number of cows.

Officials say the man was trying to corral the cows when he lost his footing and was subsequently trampled.

According to the LeRoy Chief of Police, the man was flown to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight where he is currently in critical condition.

