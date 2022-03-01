LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Weekend celebrating all things maple will return to the North Country this month.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County has confirmed that Maple Weekend will be held throughout the county during the last two weekends of March, highlighting what organizers claim to be the “highest quality” maple syrup in the world.

“New York State maple syrup has established its reputation as some of highest quality in the world. New York Maple producers continually strive to do a better job of telling people about the process from tree to table and that is what Maple Weekend is all about,” CCE of Lewis County Executive Director Michele Ledoux said in a press release.

Maple syrup producers from across the North Country will host open houses with syrup-making demonstrations either one of the weekends or both weekends.

According to event organizers, the techniques of maple syrup production vary by producer. Organizers recommended visiting several sugaring houses to look at different kinds of facilities.

“Our techniques for making maple syrup today are both time-tested by tradition and enhanced by

modern technology,” Ledoux added. “On Maple Weekend, visitors can see all aspects of maple making, from the tapping of the trees to sap collecting to the boiling of the sap into syrup.”

Ledoux also said some producers will demonstrate how to make maple cream, maple cotton candy and maple sugar. Sampling will be available at most sugar houses. Additionally, producers will offer a variety of activities including horse and wagon rides and activities for kids.

Participating sites across the North Country are listed below and broken down by country.

Lewis County Moser’s Mapleridge Farm, Copenhagen

Snyder’s Sugar Shack, Copenhagen

Silber Sap Maple, Lowville

Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, Croghan

Swiss’er Sweet Maple, Castorland

Yancey Sugarbush, Croghan

Moser’s Maple, Croghan

Sterling Valley Maple, Croghan Oswego County Yardley Maple, Mexico Jefferson County Massey Ranch, Watertown

Maplewood Sweets LLC, Watertown

Widrick Maple, Black River Oneida County Tibbitts Maple, New Hartford

Shaw’s Maple Products, Clinton

Maple Weekend is free to the public. Syrup-making demonstrations will be held from March 19 to March 20 and from March 26 to March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full list of participating maple producers and directions to the sugar houses can be found on the Maple Weekend website.