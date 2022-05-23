LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Memorial Day Weekend is coming, and with it, a number of parades, ceremonies and celebrations. The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance will host its annual remembrance of four unknown local soldiers from the French & Indian War. A parade is set in downtown Glens Falls, traveling to Crandall Park.

Wherever you’re going, keep COVID-19 safety protocols in mind when observing the day. Warren County encourages face mask use in mass gatherings.

The following is a list of Memorial Day Weekend offerings from Glens Falls north into the Adirondacks:

Saturday, May 28

Fort Ticonderoga Memorial Day Weekend 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ticonderoga Road, Ticonderoga Reenactment of Battle of Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War, narrated scenic boat tours, fort tours, museum exhibitions and living history programs. 10% of general admissions will go toward active-duty members of the military with proof of service.

Hague Memorial Day Celebration 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Robert E. Henry Memorial Park, 9060 Lake Shore Drive, Hague Clown, live music, crafts, jewelry, vendors, food concessions provided by Hague Fish & Game Club. Hague Fire Department chicken BBQ to follow. 2 p.m. parade along Route 8. Retired U.S. Brigadier General James O’Toole to speak.

Springbrook Hollow Distillery Noon – 7 p.m. Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, 133 Clements Road, Queensbury Drinks, live music, artisan vendors, food trucks, lawn games, raffle prizes.



Sunday, May 29

Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday Veterans Memorial Park, Crown Point Amusement rides, food, vendors, live music featuring “Loose Monkeys,” “Grit-N-Whiskey” and “North Country Travelers”

Monday, May 30

Cambridge Memorial Day Ceremonies 7:30 a.m. at Eagle Bridge Post Office; 8 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery; 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery; 9 a.m. at Memorial Park; 10 a.m. parade Cambridge A series of Memorial Day events in Cambridge.

Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade 10 a.m. Glen Street, Glens Falls Parade running through Glens Falls, starting on Glen Street and moving north from Maple Street to Crandall Park. A remembrance ceremony will be held at Victory and Peace Monument at Crandall Park.

Hartford Memorial Day Parade 6 p.m. Main Street, Hartford Memorial Day parade, free admission.

Inlet wreath-laying ceremony 9 a.m. in Inlet; 10 a.m. at Racquette Lake Library Legion Square, 160 Route 28, Inlet Wreath ceremony at Legion Square at Inlet Town Hall, held by American Legion Post 1402. Second ceremony to follow at Racquette Lake Library.

Lake George Memorial Day ceremony at Battlefield Park 10:30 a.m. Lake George Battlefield Park, Fort George Road, Lake George Ceremony in remembrance of four unknown soldiers who took place in the battle of Lake George during the French & Indian War.

