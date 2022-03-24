OLEAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive from Michigan was found in New York this week.

According to New York State Police, on March 20, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Kailli C. Lawrence of Detroit, Michigan for being a fugitive from justice.

This was after Troopers conducted a traffic stop on North Union Street in the city of Olean. Troopers then determined Lawrence had an outstanding warrant issued in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

Lawrence was arrested and arraigned in Olean Town Court. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail to be held without bail while awaiting extradition.