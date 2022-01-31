Governor Kathy Hochul has shared that the State of New York will be receiving additional resources from the federal government this month, including additional military medical teams deployed to the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and the SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The medical teams are comprised of twenty members each, and consists of physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, and command staff and will be mobilized for around 30 days. Hochul also announced that the military medical team currently at Erie County Medical Center received an extension that will go through March 10.

“We are grateful to President Biden for honoring our request for additional help to upstate hospitals, which are under pressure due to the current COVID winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “These teams will go a long way to bolster our healthcare systems, with teams supporting hospitals in Western New York, Central New York and now the Finger Lakes. I’ll continue working with President Biden and our partners in the federal government to bring more resources to New York to get us through this phase of the winter surge.”

While there are also military medical teams already deployed at North Central Bronx and at Coney Island in New York City, Hochul is asking for additional medical staff support in upstate regions.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Governor Hochul and the entire state team are laser focused on supporting our frontline health workers everywhere we can. That includes working with our federal partners to bring additional staff resources into the State. I’m grateful to HHS and DOD for sending these teams to Strong Memorial and SUNY Upstate; the teams will help New York’s healthcare workforce during this winter surge and relieve stress on our hospital systems. At the Division we will continue to work with our partner agencies, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, to secure additional resources over the next few weeks to help all New Yorkers get through this wave.”