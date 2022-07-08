LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lot of wheels will be spinning into the village of Lake George on Saturday. More than 1,000 MINI Coopers are coming to the village for a special meetup.

MINI Cooper owners will roll into the village for a pit stop as part of “MINI Takes the States,” a state-spanning rally driven by MINI enthusiasts every year.

Over 1,000 MINIs will be parked at Charles R. Wood Park Festival Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Visitors are invited to come check out cars, meet drivers and take photos. A giant sasquatch will be stationed in the park as part of the photo opportunity attraction.

The rally takes MINI motorists on a journey that starts from Burlington, Vermont, on July 9 – making Lake George the first stop on a nine-day journey. The road ahead will take riders through nine states, and ends at the BMW Performance Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Sunday, July 17.

At the stop in Lake George, MINI drivers will take a rest, enjoy local eats and the scenery around the lake. The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and its Convention and Visitors Bureau are welcoming the crowd to town.

The “MINI Takes the States” rally has been held every other summer since 2006. It was postponed in 2020, and then a second time in 2021, due to social distancing concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.