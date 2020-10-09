More foot traffic expected in Adirondacks this holiday weekend, safety encouraged

In this Sept. 27, 2014 photo, fall colors reflect in the surface of Indian Lake in the Adirondacks in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Esch)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The upcoming holiday weekend is expected to attract many visits to the Adirondack region.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stated that they are anticipating high use in the Adirondacks this weekend. The DEC is encouraging hikers and campers to abide by safety precautions and proper preparedness.

The DEC reminds hikers of the “10 essentials” to bring on every hike, including navigation gear, insulation and rain gear, lighting, first aid supplies, extra food and water, fire starters and emergency shelters.

Hikers are also reminded to prepare for weekend adventures beforehand by researching their hike, packing a light, layering up, checking the weather and having a backup plan.

Additionally the DEC confirmed that Hiker Information Station coverage has been extended through October 12. Days and hours include:

Mid’s Park in Lake Placid is open Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

High Peaks Rest Area, the Northbound Route 87 is open Saturday through Monday from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Marcy Field in Keene is open from Friday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Finally all users of the outdoors this holiday weekend are encouraged to keep the environment clean. The DEC reminds all to “leave no trace” by cleaning up garbage, using designated toilets and avoiding vandalizing trees,rocks, or fire towers with carvings or graffiti.

