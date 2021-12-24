In a Christmas Eve update, Governor Hochul shared that 137,424 vaccine doses were administered over the last 24 hours.

“Thanks to vaccines and boosters, our fight against the pandemic is going better than last Christmas but we still must ensure we’re taking the proper precautions to keep each other safe this holiday season,” Governor Hochul said. “Get vaccinated, get the booster if you’re already vaccinated, and make sure to mask up and wash your hands—especially if you’re visiting elderly loved ones. Take care to protect your most vulnerable loved ones who join you around the dinner table this weekend, and let’s make sure we’re enjoying a healthy Christmas and happy holiday season.”

Earlier today, Governor Hochul also announced 13 additional testing sites. More info can be found on MyChamplainValley.com.