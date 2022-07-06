QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The motorcyclist involved in the crash in Lake George that killed two pedestrians has been arrested.

New York State Police said 33-year-old Anthony Futia was traveling at high speeds near the Lake George Expedition Park when his motorcycle went off the road and onto a paved bike path, hitting a group of pedestrians.

Two pedestrians died from their injuries. The victims were identified as 38-year-old James A. Persons and 8-year-old Quinton P. Delgadillo, both of Lake George. Another victim, 30-year-old Jasmine Luellen of Lake George, was transported to Albany Medical Center. Three other children were uninjured.

Futia suffered life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition at Albany Medical Center immediately following the crash.

According to State Police, Futia was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and driving while impaired by drugs

Futia was virtually arraigned in the hospital and remanded to the custody of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He has a court date scheduled for August 17.