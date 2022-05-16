WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Energy companies in New York are preparing for severe weather expected to hit multiple regions Monday afternoon.

National Grid confirmed around noon that it activated its comprehensive emergency response plan in anticipation of severe thunderstorms in Central and Eastern New York. The company has both increased staffing and extended evening and overnight work shifts to prepare.

These storms are predicted to bring strong winds, potentially damaging gusts and dangerous lighting.

Crews and external resources will be mobilized in areas expected to be most impacted and internal crews will be pre-staged across Upstate New York.

The company also confirmed that it is reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated, as well as update National Grid customers.

National Grid added that storms can sometimes cause widespread damage to its entire distribution system.

In the event of a power outage, National Grid plans to follow its service restoration process. This includes assessing the damage, repairing transmission lines, substations, distribution lines, neighborhood tap lines and then connecting individual customers.

High-voltage transmission lines are given top priority because they supply electricity to the entire system. Then the company focuses on substations and local distribution lines.

Customers can notify National Gird online to expedite restoration. However, downed power lines should be immediately reported by calling 1-800-867-5222 or 911.

Check on outages across the North Country on the map below: