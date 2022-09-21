Plattsburgh, NY — The North Country Chamber of Commerce held its fall job fair to help businesses combat the ongoing staffing shortage throughout the area. The job fair took place at the West Side Ballroom on Wednesday and featured just under 50 businesses, all looking to fill key positions for their business.

The Chamber holds a job fair in the spring and fall because those are the main transition periods for people and that tends to be when most of the businesses are hiring.

“A lot of different kinds of jobs, so if a person is thinking about changing, a person who wants to look into what a career in some of these fields might be like, they can stop by and see what’s available,” said Susan Matton, Vice President of Economic Development for the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

For those who were unable to make the job fair, you can go to the North Country Chamber of Commerce Office and pick up a guide to see what local businesses are hiring.