Plattsburgh, NY- New gun laws went into effect Thursday in New York, and there’s been some confusion about how the changes will impact concealed carry gun owners in the North Country.

The new requirements include in-person interviews with licensing officer, as well:

Completion of a firearms safety training course;

Four character references

A list of former and current social media accounts

The names of the applicant’s spouse or domestic partner, any other adults or children in the home

There’s also confusion around what current licenesees need to do. The new regulations say people who got a concealed carry license in New York City or Westchester, Nassau, or Suffolk counties are not required to take the firearm safety training course.

A pistol or revolver license issued outside of those areas does not expire, but the license holder must recertify with the New York State Police every 3 years for a concealed carry license and every 5 years for other types of licenses.

Gun owners in New York are not allowed to carry their concealed weapons in sensitive locations, including libraries, stadiums, and public parks. This led to complaints that carrying a gun in Adirondack Park would constitute a felony.

But according to the New York State Police, certain areas of the parks are not considered “sensitive locations.” State-owned or managed lands are legally classified as State Forest Preserve or are generally private lands.

Other exceptions include licensed hunters in designated hunting areas. And people can carry guns on privately owned land inside the park when posted signs allow it or the land owner or lessee has expressly consented.

In a statement, Assemblyman Billy Jones, who has been calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to clarify the new law, said it is still too harsh on concealed carry permit holders in the North Country.

The state’s new semi-automatic gun law goes into effect on Sept. 4. That law increases the age to acquire a semi-automatic weapon to 21, but anyone under the age of 21 who legally acquired their gun before Sept. 4 is allowed to keep it.