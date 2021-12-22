MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County has a new source of renewable energy.

On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Roaring Brook Wind farm in Martinsburg, New York is now operational. According to the Governor’s Office, this represents the latest large-scale wind facility to enter commercial in the state and will provide 79.7-megawatts of energy.

Additionally, the Roaring Brook Wind farm has created $167 million in private investment and over 200 construction jobs in the North Country. Governor Hochul said this will help “grow New York’s green economy.”

“Renewable energy has a critical role to play in both rebuilding New York’s economy and combatting the very real threat of climate change,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Large-scale wind energy projects like Roaring Brook Wind not only move us one step closer to a zero-emission future, but bring vital investments, good-paying jobs and community benefits to the state at a time when New Yorkers are still recovering from the financial challenges caused by the pandemic.”

Since starting operations in October 2021, the project will generate over 229,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy each year. This, according to experts, is enough to power over 31,000 homes in the North Country.

“Lewis County has long understood that clean energy projects can be mutually beneficial to our community, and the developer,” Lewis County Chairman Larry Dolhof added. “We congratulate Avangrid on the completion of another project in Lewis County. We continue to lead the state in wind energy production.”

“With the addition of the Roaring Brook project, Tug Hill wind farms now or soon will be name-plated for almost 600 MW of wind-generated clean electricity,” Tug Hill Commissioner Executive Director Katie Malinowski stated. “The Tug Hill Commission supports the region’s towns and villages and their ability to guide renewable energy development with appropriate siting and adherence to local zoning and law requirements in a way that aligns with New York’s ambitious clean energy goals.”

As one of 19 projects awarded as part of NYSERDA’s 2018 Renewable Energy Standard Solicitation, Roaring Brook Wind was developed by Avangrid Renewables, is comprised of 20 wind turbines spread across approximately 4,700 acres.