New Yorkers will need to be 21 to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes starting Nov. 13

A new law that raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes in New York to 21 will take effect Nov. 13, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Cuomo said the goal of the law is to ensure that the decades of progress made towards fighting tobacco addiction isn’t undone with the uptick in teen e-cigarette use and vaping.

According to the state Department of Health, 27 percent of high school students in New York used e-cigarettes in 2018 — a 160 percent increase from 2014.

To crack down on retailers selling tobacco and vaping products to underage youth, the New York State Police is partnering with the Department of Health to conduct undercover investigations across the state under The Adolescent Tobacco Use Prevention Act.

The CDC has recently reported nearly 2,000 lung injuries, mostly in young people under the age of 20, due to vaping.