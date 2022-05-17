ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new congressional redistricting map was drafted after a Steuben County judge ruled that the states originally submitted maps were unconstitutional.

Steven Romalewski, the Director of CUNY Mapping Service, says the maps put forth by court-appointed Special Master Jonathan Cervas are strikingly different from the originally submitted ones.

He says it’s also different from the maps that have been used for the past decade and deviates from what stakeholders like Common Cause and Empire Center offered as a plan.

Romalewski noted how the maps would affect the capital region and New York City.

“Map that he proposed today will include the tri-county area in its entirety although I think it cuts off Saratoga County, I think it splits that in half. Also a number of districts in NYC are very different from the current lines and the lines that were approved by the legislature and the governor,” he said.

When asked why Romalewski thought the maps were drawn the way they were he said, “What the Special Master’s reasoning was for the very different districts, we’ll see, he didn’t publish anything yet.”

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st Congressional District, said: “I look forward to running for re-election in NY-21 where I have been honored and humbled to earn historic support every election cycle! I will always work my very hardest to deliver real results for the hardworking families in Upstate New York and the North Country.”

The opportunity for public comment on the maps ends Wednesday and the maps will be finalized on Friday.