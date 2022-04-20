ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A campaign informing New Yorkers about the state’s cannabis law launched a new round of public service advertisements Wednesday.

The new wave of the “Cannabis Conversations” campaign will run on television, radio, billboards, transit, and social media. It will detail the potential dangers of impaired driving, the risks of youth cannabis use, how to safely store cannabis in your home, and how to respectfully consume cannabis in public.

April 20 is widely recognized across the world as an informal cannabis holiday during which the drug is often openly consumed, historically in protest of criminalization and increasingly in recognition of the successful, long-fought effort to end cannabis prohibition and its disproportionate enforcement.

“Part of us building the strongest cannabis industry in the nation is making sure New Yorkers have relevant facts at their fingertips, and we remind all New Yorkers as they join 4/20 celebrations today that it’s never safe to drive high, you shouldn’t consume cannabis in disruptive ways, and cannabis can damage growing brains in youth,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The first PSA in the public health campaign, announced April 4, introduced New Yorkers to the concepts of who can consume, where to consume, and how to consume safely. All the PSAs are available at New York State’s dedicated cannabis website.

New York State’s cannabis law requires public health education campaigns that inform New Yorkers of the new law and the impact of cannabis use on public health and safety.